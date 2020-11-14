On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Liv Morgan defeated three other women to earn a spot on the SmackDown women's team for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22nd.

The Fatal Four-Way match consisted of Morgan, Natalya, Tamina, and the debutant Chelsea Green. Liv Morgan pinned Tamina to pick up the victory and she now joins her Riott Squad teammate Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair on the women's team.

Liv Morgan earns her spot on Team SmackDown

Initially, the match was billed as a Triple Threat match with only Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina involved. However, the newly debuting Chelsea Green walked down to the ramp to turn it into a Fatal Four-Way match.

.@ImChelseaGreen makes this Triple Threat a Fatal 4-Way to see who will join Team #SmackDown at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/cGNTje4YNY — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

Earlier, we at Sportskeeda reported that Chelsea Green was rumored to make her main roster debut soon and it took place tonight.

One would imagine that a newly debuting Superstar would be slated for the push and would be originally billed to win, however, Green appeared to suffer an injury during the match in a spot with Tamina. The opportunity then fell on Liv Morgan as she hit Tamina with a Codebreaker to get the pinfall.

The SmackDown women's team already looks strong with Belair, Riott, and Morgan in it and now they have only two spots to fill.