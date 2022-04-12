Liv Morgan's WrestleMania 38 whip auctions for unthinkable price

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 38 entrance caught the attention of many with their Batman and Catwoman homage. Meanwhile, Morgan's whip was also an exciting element of the duo's presentation at the event.

After the show, the whip was listed on WWE's auction site and has proved to be a very popular item. The RAW Superstar signed the whip before it was listed, writing "Liv" and "WM 38" on the handle in silver pen, along with a love heart.

The listing for Morgan's whip finally ended after a week, and the winning bid was a whopping $10,671.99.

During WrestleMania 38 weekend, Morgan posted photos of herself using her whip on a handful of stars, including Johnny Knoxville. The Jackass star faced Sami Zayn on night two of the event. She also tweeted that the 27-year-old had used it on a few people who remain anonymous.

At WrestleMania 38, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were a part of the fatal four-way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo faced off against the teams of Carmella and Queen Zelina, Natalya and Shayna Baszler, and Sasha Banks and Naomi. In the end, it was Banks and Naomi who took home the gold.

The RAW Superstar was also challenged for the tag titles at WrestleMania 37. She paired up with fellow former Riott Squad member Ruby Soho. Surprisingly, the Michigan-born star was released from WWE a few days later.

Liv Morgan faced a current champion on the most recent edition of RAW

Since WrestleMania 38, Morgan and Ripley have been chasing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Following their loss to Banks and Naomi on the RAW after WrestleMania, the two were granted a rematch for the title.

The bout was set for the most recent episode of RAW, but their contest was then switched to Morgan facing Naomi alone. Liv, unfortunately, lost out to Naomi, despite scoring a win over Sasha Banks in a highly-praised match on last week's Friday Night SmackDown. The title match is now scheduled for next Monday.

