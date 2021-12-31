WWE Live Event Results: Former champion competes twice, Charlotte Flair in action – Buffalo, NY (12/30)

WWE stopped at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York for the final live event of 2021. The event featured SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair squaring off against an old rival while Drew McIntyre pulled double duty.

The event started with a pre-recorded national anthem by Lillian Garcia, after which Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring. Soon, McIntyre was attacked by The Usos before Kofi Kingston made the save, setting up a tag team bout for the evening.

The first match of the evening was a singles contest as Ricochet went one-on-one against Sami Zayn. The match, however, was short-lived as The Underdog from Underground got some backup in Los Lotharios.

This resulted in a six-man tag team match between Ricochet, Cesaro, and Erik vs. Sami Zayn and Los Lotharios. After an entertaining contest, the babyfaces won.

Next, the women took center stage as Xia Li faced Shotzi Blackheart. The Protector came out on top but was attacked by Shayna Baszler immediately after.

Next was the first title match of the night: The Usos vs. DrewDay. The twins managed to retain after interference by Sheamus, resulting in a Street Fight Match between Drew McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior.

Ridge Holland was also in action as he registered a quick victory over Mansoor in a singles contest.

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks in the second title match of the night. The Queen stood tall after a natural selection on The Boss.

In the main event, The Scottish Warrior defeated Sheamus and avenged his beatdown from earlier in a Street Fight Match.

Complete WWE Live Event results from Buffalo, NY:

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn

Ricochet, Cesaro and Erik defeated Los Lotharios and Sami Zayn

Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart; Shayna Baszler attacked Li after the match, but Li fought her off.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship : The Usos (c) defeated Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston

: The Usos (c) defeated Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

WWE Smackdown Women's Title : Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks

: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

Edited by Abhinav Singh