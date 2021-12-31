×
WWE Live Event Results: Former champion competes twice, Charlotte Flair in action – Buffalo, NY (12/30)

Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre in action in Buffalo, NY
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 31, 2021 04:27 PM IST
News

WWE stopped at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York for the final live event of 2021. The event featured SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair squaring off against an old rival while Drew McIntyre pulled double duty.

The event started with a pre-recorded national anthem by Lillian Garcia, after which Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring. Soon, McIntyre was attacked by The Usos before Kofi Kingston made the save, setting up a tag team bout for the evening.

@WWEUsos have something to say about Drew's plans #WWEBuffalo https://t.co/rbE5T18Re2

The first match of the evening was a singles contest as Ricochet went one-on-one against Sami Zayn. The match, however, was short-lived as The Underdog from Underground got some backup in Los Lotharios.

Ricochet vs Sami Zayn up now!! I wonder if they’ll be any interference in this one 👀👀😂 #WWEBuffalo https://t.co/pta9bX8wsS

This resulted in a six-man tag team match between Ricochet, Cesaro, and Erik vs. Sami Zayn and Los Lotharios. After an entertaining contest, the babyfaces won.

Ricochet vs Sami ends in DQ after Humberto & Angel attack Ricochet. Ivar and Cesaro make the save. We got a 6-Man tag match. #WWEBuffalo

Next, the women took center stage as Xia Li faced Shotzi Blackheart. The Protector came out on top but was attacked by Shayna Baszler immediately after.

Time for women’s wrestling! Xia Li vs Shotzi!! #WWEBuffalo https://t.co/4PBmy1YyJ0

Next was the first title match of the night: The Usos vs. DrewDay. The twins managed to retain after interference by Sheamus, resulting in a Street Fight Match between Drew McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior.

Kofi Kingston dancing to the Usos theme song is amazing!! #WWEBuffalo @TrueKofi https://t.co/SCAQoF0r8r

Ridge Holland was also in action as he registered a quick victory over Mansoor in a singles contest.

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks in the second title match of the night. The Queen stood tall after a natural selection on The Boss.

Enjoy some content of Sasha mocking Charlotte😂#WWEBuffalo@MsCharlotteWWE @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/odGB25Bi5T

In the main event, The Scottish Warrior defeated Sheamus and avenged his beatdown from earlier in a Street Fight Match.

Drew McIntyre is in the house!! #WWEBuffalo https://t.co/92eGh46BhF

Complete WWE Live Event results from Buffalo, NY:

  • Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn
  • Ricochet, Cesaro and Erik defeated Los Lotharios and Sami Zayn
  • Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart; Shayna Baszler attacked Li after the match, but Li fought her off.
  • WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston
  • Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor
  • WWE Smackdown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks
  • Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

Edited by Abhinav Singh
