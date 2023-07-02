"Lmao he's a crybaby" - Fans react to Roman Reigns' embarrassing tantrum at WWE Money in The Bank 2023

Roman Reigns failed to control his emotions after his loss at 2023 Money in The Bank and threw a temper tantrum of epic proportions.

At the Premium Live Event, Reigns suffered a pinfall loss to Jey Uso in the Bloodline Civil War tag team match. This was the first time in 1294 days that The Tribal Chief was pinned.

After The Usos' massive win over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Reigns could be seen throwing a tantrum at the ringside. Paul Heyman then consoled the irate Tribal Chief. The video garnered several responses from WWE fans.

Some of the most notable reactions to Reigns' temper tantrum

Did Roman Reigns' massive ego result in his downfall?

Reigns remained unpinned for 1294 days and defeated some of the biggest names on WWE TV. The Tribal Chief smashed everyone in his path to remain on the top of WWE's food chain and keep the Undisputed WWE Universal title on his shoulder.

Reigns' unparalleled success led to him getting overconfident, and he declared himself the greatest of all time. While appearing for an interview on "The Michael Kay Show" last year, Reigns made the following comments:

"To me, I’m not trying to get there, I believe I’m there," Reigns said. "I believe I’m living in the day of The GOAT within my own performance. I’m just constantly pushing myself, and for many reasons, I feel like I’m surrounded by the greatest and me as a singles competitors, as the Universal Champion, as the top guy of WWE, the face of this billion dollar company, I’m the greatest of all time." [H/T Sportster]

It's clear that Reigns' accomplishments went to his head and boosted his ego. The Head of The Table began treating The Usos horribly, and it resulted in his brothers turning on him. The Usos finally did the unthinkable and defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

Roman Reigns still holds the Undisputed WWE Universal title, though. Judging by his temper tantrum, his morale is currently at an all-time low. The one who challenges Reigns for his title next has a huge advantage that others didn't have in the past three years. It won't be a surprise if Reigns ends up losing his title belt in the near future.

