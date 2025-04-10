"Lmao sure" - Fans strongly disagree as current champion boldly claims Triple H "saved professional wrestling"

Fans aren't happy over a top star's comment about Triple H in a new interview. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has boldly claimed that The Game saved pro wrestling to a big degree.

Gunther has been one of WWE's top acts for quite some time now. The Ring General is mere days away from defending his title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. In past interviews, he has had nothing but praise and admiration for WWE's CCO Triple H.

In a new interview with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, Gunther claimed that The Game saved professional wrestling to a massive degree.

"I would say, to a degree, and obviously he's my boss and I'm in a very good position in the company right now, but I think to a certain degree that he saved professional wrestling to a big degree. I remember when I started in 2005. All the Europeans trying to get into WWE was such a mystery about it. Who to talk to and what to do," Gunther said. [H/T Fightful]

The incredibly bold statement led to fans coming in droves on X and taking exception. Check out some of the responses that Gunther received:

Fans react to Gunther's comment (via X)

Gunther has done quite well under the Triple H regime

Judging by Gunther's booking over the past two years or so, it's clear that Triple H is high on him. For a while, he has booked The Ring General as a strong act on the main roster.

Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024 and has kept the belt on his shoulder for about eight months now.

At WrestleMania 41, Gunther will walk out to the ring with the sole intention to put Jey Uso down and retain the World Heavyweight Title. Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot against Gunther at The Show of Shows.

