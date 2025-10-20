"Lock up with me, brother" - Hulk Hogan wanted to wrestle WWE legend in a dream match once in his career (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke about never wrestling Hulk Hogan in his career. The iconic wrestler passed away earlier this year.

Ad

With a career spanning over four decades, Hogan worked with some of the biggest names in the business. He was the mainstay in pro-wrestling throughout the 80s and 90s and even worked younger stars like Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels well past his prime.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter during an exclusive interview, Van Dam acknowledged that Hulk Hogan was possibly the greatest wrestler he never faced. He recalled one incident when they were at Hogan's Beach Shop where the legend said that he could have made a lot of money working with RVD. The Immortal One even joked about locking up right there.

Ad

Trending

"A lot of those thought questions or fantasy questions are hard for me to answer. But yeah, I think so. You know what's ironic? He actually said that he regretted that he didn't get to work with me. One night when we were in the restaurant, bar, Hulk Hogan's hangout." He continued, "We were there at night time having a few drinks. This was New Year's Eve few years ago. Nick (Hulk's son) was DJ-ing. Hulk and I were talking and Hulk said, 'Man, I could've made some money working with you, brother.' I was like, 'You think so?' He was like, 'Oh bro' I was like, 'Man, that's awesome to hear.' He saids, 'All you gotta do is this right here, brother (makes RVD sign).' And I was like, 'You don't think I'd be too stiff for you?' He stood up and he goes lock up with me, brother."

Ad

Ad

Rob Van Dam even proclaimed Hulk Hogan as the God of Wrestling and stated that his passing maked the end of an era in the history of wrestling.

Remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda while using the quotes from this piece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More