Logan Paul admits popular female WWE star is a "genius"

A few days ahead of United States Champion Logan Paul's chance at becoming a double champion in WWE, he was interviewed on The Bump by Cathy Kelley. He touched upon a variety of topics during the conversation, including a claim that he is smarter than everyone in the company.

Paul backed up his claim by revealing that he has an IQ of 139. Cathy disputed this by informing him that she has an IQ of 142. He wound up agreeing with Kelley after the latter brought up that she was in Mensa and had taken a test. Logan called her a "genius" and rephrased the sentence, claiming that he is "smarter than everyone here, except you," before extending a handshake to Cathy.

Although Logan Paul accepted that Cathy Kelley was "extremely smart," she was not ready to let go of his claims. She added that other wrestlers may not necessarily have taken the test, calling his claims simply accusations. The United States Champion continued to insult the rest, even naming LA Knight and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

WWE teases Logan Paul vs. LA Knight; original plans for SummerSlam 2023

During the summer of 2023, there were talks that WWE's plan was to book Logan Paul against either Ricochet or LA Knight at SummerSlam. Ultimately, they went ahead with the former. However, the program was teased ahead of Money in the Bank, with Paul and Knight getting the spotlight during multi-man promos.

While discussing The Megastar on his Impaulsive podcast after their back-and-forth promos, Paul expressed disdain towards the 41-year-old:

"I see old man Ricker, LA Knight, coming in the WWE. They love him. I hate that they love him, and they hate me that I hate him. [...] Like, I don't think he gets my thing that well, and neither does the WWE Universe. He sort of speaks for them. They appreciate the time, and the fact that he's earned it, and I get that, and I'd love to take that all away in one night."

On the last episode of SmackDown, Triple H and Co. seemingly decided to further plant the seeds for a fully-fledged rivalry between the two. As Logan Paul will not be defending his United States Championship against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring, he will certainly be in possession of his belt for The Megastar to contend.

