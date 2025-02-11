Logan Paul agrees with WWE's statement after qualifying for the Elimination Chamber; sends a one-word message

Logan Paul has agreed with WWE's statement, claiming he is a "madman." He defeated Rey Mysterio in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW.

The Maverick recently put on a great performance during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He eliminated AJ Styles and CM Punk from the Rumble, lasting over 10 minutes after entering at #30.

On X, Paul reacted to the "madman" statement with a one-word message, as WWE shared a clip of him successfully executing the Moonsault Fallaway Slam from the top rope.

"Facts," wrote Paul.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Paul qualified for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match with his win over Mysterio. He will join John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre, who have already confirmed their Elimination Chamber spots.

In 2024, Logan competed in his first-ever Elimination Chamber Match featuring Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, L.A. Knight, Randy Orton, and the winner, Drew McIntyre.

Logan Paul felt betrayed by John Cena

John Cena eliminated Logan Paul from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The latter felt betrayed by the multi-time WWE World Champion, stating he had always looked up to him.

Speaking on a vlog posted on his official YouTube channel, Paul stated:

"I feel a little bit betrayed by John Cena if I'm being honest. I've looked up to him my whole life and then he just tossed me out of the ring like I'm trash. I did his show, bro. We drove around in a car for three hours together, and he throws me over the rope?"

Paul is a former WWE United States Champion. In the past, he has unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he faced Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. He was also unsuccessful in dethroning Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at King and Queen of The Ring 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback