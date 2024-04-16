Logan Paul is already practicing for his child's arrival; posts after initial announcement

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to send out a message following the announcement of the birth of his first child.

The WWE United States Champion is considered one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry due to his work inside the squared circle. Recently, Paul and his fiance, Nina Agdal, announced their pregnancy.

Reacting to Paul's update, several WWE Superstars and even celebrities from other industries have congratulated the former. American YouTuber and rapper IShowSpeed even wrote that the newborn will soon have a bottle of Prime in his hand rather than a milk bottle.

Taking to social media, The Maverick posted an interesting message following his big announcement. He uploaded a picture of himself with his new mini Prime bottles.

"practicing baby skills with the new tiny prime," wrote Paul.

Check out a screengrab of Logan Paul's Instagram story below:

Triple H sent out a message to Logan Paul following his victory at WrestleMania XL

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently heaped praise on Logan Paul following his incredible performance at WrestleMania XL.

While speaking during the press conference on Night 2, The Game congratulated The Maverick and stated how unbelievable it is to witness Logan inside the squared circle wrestling like a pro.

"I congratulate Logan Paul on another epic outing. You get in the ring with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, you put in that kind of performance. Whether you walk out as champion or you don't walk out as champion, what a performance! Just a guy that every single time he goes out there, proves why his choice to be here in the WWE and not be doing the other things that he was doing before, have sort of cemented him as a WWE Superstar. He's so good. It's hard for me sometimes to sort of think about actually how good he is given the fact that he's only done it a handful of times."

It would be quite interesting to see what is planned ahead for Paul in the company.

