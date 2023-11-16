Logan Paul announces himself for big WWE show after retirement news

Logan Paul just announced himself for an enormous WWE event within days of news breaking about his retirement from the world of boxing.

The Maverick spoke about his retirement from boxing in an interview, where he said that there was no more money to be made in the sport. He instead said that he was going to commit to being a wrestler full-time. Given he won a title in WWE, Paul's commitment to wrestling appears to be backed by Triple H.

The star won the United States title from a legend of the business, Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul is now focused on what's next, and while he's started some sort of friendship with Dominik Mysterio as well, he appears obsessed with the title, taking it everywhere with him.

Now, Paul is preparing to take the title with him to Australia in February as well, if he can hold on to it for that long. He put up a post on Twitter revealing that he was advertised for the Elimination Chamber event scheduled to take place in the country in February, promising he'd see the fans there.

At this time, there's naturally no way to confirm who he will be facing there or if he will compete in a Chamber match himself.

Rey Mysterio may be too busy to face Logan Paul for a rematch

While Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to become the United States Champion, the legend may not get a chance to take the title back by beating him any time soon.

While Paul might be more than ready to entertain a rematch, Mysterio is now taken up with another feud. Santos Escobar betrayed him and the LWO, turning on the star and injuring him at last week's SmackDown. Now, it's up to him to take revenge and fix what appears to be a crumbling LWO.

