Logan Paul to become the biggest heel by joining 71-year-old legend; WWE veteran shares shocking idea (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about pairing Logan Paul with a manager. Paul has risen to great heights in WWE and is an active performer.

The Maverick showed up this week to interrupt Seth Rollins and Gunther. He cut a promo, claiming he was more successful than the multi-time champions. Amid a chorus of boos, the social media sensation announced his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble and predicted he would win the high-profile matchup.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he noticed a great idea online. He suggested that Paul would become the biggest heel in the company if he was paired with Hulk Hogan.

The veteran writer said the storyline could be that The Maverick was insanely talented, but he fell short because of his lack of experience. Hogan could then come in as his trainer and help him reach the mountaintop.

"Bro, could you imagine if they brought Hulk Hogan to manage Logan Paul? Can you imagine? Can you imagine that Logan Paul keeps falling short because he doesn't have years and years of experience? He hires a trainer and we don't know who the trainer is. Can you imagine the heat?" [From 22:30 onwards]

Hogan faced huge backlash during his appearance on the red show on January 6, 2025. After the event, reports emerged that WWE wanted to use the veteran's heat in a storyline. It will be interesting to see how fans react if Logan Paul and the 71-year-old join hands on RAW.

