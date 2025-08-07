Logan Paul doesn't believe WWE star trains at all

Logan Paul was in action this past weekend at SummerSlam, where he teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. The Maverick and The Scottish Warrior picked up the victory, while Roll was impressive in his WWE in-ring debut.

Ad

After his stellar performance at SummerSlam, Roll is reportedly expected to wrestle in more matches for WWE. He was previously featured in a segment with A-Town Down Under.

Logan Paul released a vlog on his YouTube channel from his visit to New York during SummerSlam weekend. In the video, he took a shot at Jelly Roll, as he couldn't believe the famous singer and songwriter actually trained to wrestle at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Trending

"I heard, allegedly, Jelly Roll has been training. Look, personally, I don't believe it. Look at the guy. They say, 'Don't judge a book by its cover,' but I'm judging. I'm judging that book. That jelly book. And boy, it's a thick one, Paul said. [From 3:20 to 3:33]

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Logan Paul has asked WWE to include him in the Japan tour in autumn

WWE will travel to Japan in autumn, and Logan Paul revealed on the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast that he has asked Triple H to include him in the roster for the tour.

The Maverick has yet to travel to Japan following a controversial video he posted on his channel during his trip to the country back in 2017. While the video invited much backlash, the former champion said that he had not been banned from entering the country.

Ad

It is not the first time that he has referred to that story, and it remains to be seen if this time, WWE will include him in the roster that will travel to Japan in autumn.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Paul's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!