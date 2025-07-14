Triple H officially bids goodbye to legendary star from WWE

Triple H has finally commented on an all-time great who recently hung up his wrestling boots after competing in his retirement match. The Game bid goodbye to Goldberg, who called it quits on his career at SNME 2025.

Da Man challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Considering WWE had already made it clear that it was the WCW legend's retirement match, the outcome was never really in question.

Still, Goldberg brought his A-game in front of his hometown crowd of Georgia and had his longest match in nearly 22 years. He ultimately lost after The Ring General choked him out. Now, Triple H has addressed the Hall of Famer's retirement in the post-show conference for Evolution 2025. The Game confirmed that Goldberg had capped off his career and that he was pleased to see him get a memorable send-off.

"I wanna mention Bill Goldberg first. Incredible moment last night, I thought, capping off a remarkable career. I'm glad that Bill was able to have that sort of... closure moment and sort of have that last match. At 58 years old, just still bringing an incredible intensity [to] everything he does. Did a great job. I was happy that he was able to be there with his family and his friends and just support him and see him close out an incredible career," said Triple H. (44:26 - 45:03)

Even though he's done as an in-ring performer, it'll be interesting to see if WWE ever chooses to bring Goldberg back in a non-wrestling capacity.

