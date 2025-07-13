WWE star wrestles his longest singles match in 22 years

An insane WWE stat has come to fans' notice after two major stars battled for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. This was Goldberg's longest singles match since 2003.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg lost a World Heavyweight title match to Gunther and cut a heartfelt promo at the end of the show. He's now done with pro-wrestling for good and had quite an impressive match on his way out.

An interesting stat regarding the veteran has been shared on Reddit's Squared Circle subreddit. This was his longest singles match since 2003, at 14:23 minutes. His previous singles match that crossed 14:23 minutes was at Unforgiven 2003, lasting 14:57 minutes. At the WWE event, he defeated Triple H to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

As for Gunther, he received massive props from fans following the match. He has been one of WWE's hardest-working stars for years on end at this point. He recently won the World Heavyweight title from Jey Uso on RAW and retained it against a living legend tonight. It remains to be seen who will be the one to put a stop to Gunther's dominant reign as world champion.

