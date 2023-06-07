Logan Paul believes he "beat" Floyd Mayweather on 2-year anniversary of iconic battle

Logan Paul has had many iconic matches in WWE over the past two years. The Maverick took to Twitter to celebrate the second anniversary of his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan competed in his first WWE match at WrestleMania 38. He teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik before being betrayed by his partner post-match.

Following his first match in the squared circle, he returned to boxing and faced off against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a match billed as "Bragging Rights." The contest was held on June 6, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and reportedly sold more than one million pay-per-view buys.

The two men put on a remarkable show in the ring, and Mayweather was on top of his opponent for most of the contest. Logan Paul survived the total eight-round distance, and no winner was announced.

However, the current WWE star remembers things differently and took to Twitter to celebrate the second anniversary of the iconic bout. He wrote that he beat Floyd Mayweather in the contest.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul 2 years ago I beat Floyd Mayweather 2 years ago I beat Floyd Mayweather https://t.co/CAbI9VkD4f

Mayweather landed more punches than Logan Paul in the contest. He was in control for most of the bout, and it was evident that he could have gone for the win if he wanted.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. claimed he went easy on WWE star Logan Paul during their bout

Logan Paul was proud of his achievement following his fight against the legendary Floyd Mayweather. The Maverick pulled off something incredible, keeping in mind that the latter is one of the best in the history of boxing.

Later, Floyd went on record to claim that he went easy on Paul since it was an exhibition. He added that it would’ve been a blowout in the first round had they competed in a real fight.

"I did an exhibition with the YouTuber Logan Paul. We had fun," Mayweather said, per TalkSport's Michael Benson. "People have gotta know, there's a difference between a real fight and an exhibition. All I did was work out from time to time. If it was a real fight, it would've been a blowout in the first round."

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing 𝐎𝐓𝐃! Floyd Mayweather fought Logan Paul in an exhibition 🥊 𝐎𝐓𝐃! Floyd Mayweather fought Logan Paul in an exhibition 🥊 https://t.co/Bd76JYy96o

It looks like both sides have their take on the contest. While the WWE star believes he pulled off a sensational win by surviving against one of the greatest in the business, Floyd Mayweather claims he did not go all out against his opponent.

Who won the fight on June 6, 2021, in your opinion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

