Logan Paul believes there might be a conspiracy against Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is convinced that WWE has hatched some sort of conspiracy against him. The Great Liberator believes the company has been trying to put him down ever since he lost his Intercontinental title to Big E.

Zayn even reached out to YouTube sensation, Logan Paul, on Twitter to get his expert opinion on the whole situation. Recently, the Great Liberator sent some raw footage to Paul and asked him to analyze the situation.

"Hey man, I noticed you started following me on here. Check your DMs, I sent a bunch of raw footage that my documentary crew has collected over the past few months. What you saw was the tip of the iceberg. No one understands how bad @WWE has it out for me. Judge for yourself. Thx," said Sami Zayn.

Logan Paul confirmed that he has watched some of the footage Sami Zayn sent him. He went on to say that Zayn might be onto something and the conspiracy theories could be true.

"Yeah i checked it out. you might be on to something," said Logan Paul in his response to Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens does not believe Sami Zayn's conspiracy theories

Sami Zayn may have the support of Logan Paul, but the former Intercontinental champion will not receive the same from his best friend, Kevin Owens. Zayn tried to enlist Owens' support on the most recent episode of SmackDown but his efforts were futile.

The Great Liberator was left fuming and delivered a Helluva Kick on KO.

Kevin Owens will surely have something to say about Sami Zayn's surprise attack on this week's show. This could lead to a WrestleMania 37 match between the two.

Do you like the idea of a potential WrestleMania match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens? Do you agree with Logan Paul about the conspiracy against Zayn? Let us know down below.