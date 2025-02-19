  • home icon
Logan Paul has a bold one-word prediction for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 19, 2025 06:22 GMT
Logan Paul (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Logan Paul (Image credits: WWE.com)

Logan Paul has predicted the outcome of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Maverick has backed himself to win.

Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match. He will be joined by John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest inside the chamber.

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul boldly claimed that he would win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

"me," wrote Paul.

Logan Paul wants to help WWE Superstars grow their brand

Logan Paul has revealed he wants to help WWE Superstars grow their brand. Michael Cole was recently a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he revealed that a team has been assisting superstars in growing their brands.

Paul believes he should be part of the team and that every superstar in the company should take advantage of this opportunity.

"I feel like I should be on that team. I’m definitely going to reach out about that. Everyone should be thinking about how to, not just build yourself, but how to build businesses. It’s the next level of conversation. Use the vehicle you’ve been given. I think every talent in WWE should be thinking like that, and it would be cool to be on that team to help build that," Paul said.
Paul made it to the final three of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he came close to winning. The former WWE United States Champion was eliminated by John Cena, who was then eliminated by the eventual winner, Jey Uso. Unless one is eliminated, Paul and Cena could cross paths in the Elimination Chamber Match.

Last year, Paul unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He also failed to win the title when Roman Reigns was the champion.

Edited by Angana Roy
