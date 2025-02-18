Logan Paul reveals he wants major new role in WWE

Logan Paul recently pitched a new role in WWE to help stars grow their brand. The Maverick defeated Rey Mysterio earlier this month to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1.

Michael Cole was a guest on the former United States Champion's Impaulsive podcast today and noted that the company was very restrictive for many years. He referenced the Twitch streams controversy and shared that the company now wants everyone to expand their brand. Cole also added that there are people in the company dedicated to helping talent grow their brand and reach a wider audience.

Paul reacted to Cole's comments and suggested that he should be a part of that team. The popular star added that everyone in WWE should be thinking about growing their brand.

"I feel like I should be on that team. I’m definitely going to reach out about that. Everyone should be thinking about how to, not just build yourself, but how to build businesses. It’s the next level of conversation. Use the vehicle you’ve been given. I think every talent in WWE should be thinking like that, and it would be cool to be on that team to help build that," he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Paul made it to the final three of the Men's Royal Rumble match this year, but it was not meant to be. Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the match and will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Former WWE writer suggests Logan Paul hire legend as his manager

Vince Russo recently suggested that Hulk Hogan become Logan Paul's manager after the legend was booed by fans on WWE RAW last month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the legend stated that The Hulkster should become Logan Paul's manager in the company. He suggested that it would get a ton of heat from the crowd and draw a lot of money.

"He's gotta manage Logan Paul, man, I'm telling you!" Russo said. "There's money in that, man. There's huge money in that. Bro, can you imagine, again, if they tell the story that Logan Paul, 'You're not a wrestler, you're not a wrestler, you don't know what you're doing.' Blah, blah, blah, blah. 'Okay, I'm not a wrestler? I'm gonna hire one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling to teach me how to wrestle,' and, bro, they no-sell it, no-sell it, no-sell it, and then he reveals Hogan. Can you imagine, bro? You wanna talk heat?" [3:53 – 4:25]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul could potentially earn a title match at WWE WrestleMania 41 if he wins the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the 29-year-old on the road to WrestleMania.

