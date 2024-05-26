Logan Paul breaks character to send a message to Cody Rhodes after WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Logan Paul took to social media to send a message to Cody Rhodes after their match at King and Queen of the Ring. He unsuccessfully challenged the latter for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia.

The Maverick refused to put his United States Championship on the line at the Premium Live Event and chose to challenge The American Nightmare for his title instead. He even did what he said he wasn't going to do, which was use brass knuckles during the match. Despite that, Cody still won the match and retained the coveted title.

Logan Paul took to X/Twitter to share a photo of himself and Cody Rhodes from their Undisputed WWE Championship match at King and Queen of the Ring. He wrote that he had a lot of fun during the event. He also thanked Cody for the "dance," which is breaking character since he's a heel.

"I had so much fun tonight. Thanks for the dance @CodyRhodes," wrote Paul.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE personality says LA Knight could end Logan Paul's United States Title run at SummerSlam

The Megastar vs. The Maverick is a match that many fans want to see. WWE even teased it on SmackDown last Friday when the two stars ran into each other backstage.

Former WWE personality Matt Camp stated on his The Wrestling Matt podcast that LA Knight could dethrone Logan Paul and win the US Title at SummerSlam.

"Logan Paul and LA Knight could be very fun as a build. And LA Knight getting that elusive singles championship, and I don't count the Million Dollar Title; getting that elusive championship would get a big pop at Cleveland. And Logan [Paul], no one is gonna cheer him even though he's from there anyway," he said.

LA Knight is a big fan favorite, while Paul is a major heel. It's safe to say that the crowd won't be divided if these two stars face each other at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback