Logan Paul breaks character, sends last message to Rey Mysterio before WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul broke character in his latest tweet addressed to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Paul is all set to battle Rey Mysterio for the latter's United States title at WWE Crown Jewel. During the Crown Jewel pre-fight press conference, Mysterio hit Paul with a microphone, leaving him enraged.

Mere hours before Crown Jewel, Logan Paul sent out a tweet praising Mysterio and calling him "the greatest luchador of all time."

"wrestling for the United States Championship against the greatest luchador of all time today @WWE"

Logan's last WWE match took place at SummerSlam 2023, where he put Ricochet down in an incredible high-flying encounter. Paul later defeated Dillon Danis in a boxing match and, immediately after, threw a challenge at Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio won the United States title by defeating Austin Theory on an episode of WWE SmackDown back in August. Since then, he has successfully defended the title against the likes of Theory and Santos Escobar.

Logan Paul is eyeing Mysterio's United States title and will go to great lengths to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer. It remains to be seen who comes out on top when all is said and done at Crown Jewel 2023.

