Logan Paul breaks kayfabe sharing backstage footage from WWE SmackDown, adds four-word message

Logan Paul and John Cena have ended up on the same team, and it seems that following WWE SmackDown, they will be looking for some revenge on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Ad

After their appearance on WWE SmackDown, Paul took to his Instagram stories and shared footage of the two men backstage, which shows Cena waiting for his cue to head out to the ring. Logan Paul could also be seen waiting with the 48-year-old before The Franchise Player later called him out.

Paul added the words, "This is real life," to the footage, which appears to be him breaking kayfabe and still fanboying about the fact that he was working with the legend John Cena.

Ad

Trending

Logan Paul shared some backstage footage [Image credit: Paul's Instagram account]

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

It's clear that this was filmed while the two men were waiting in the gorilla, since Cody Rhodes can be seen in the ring on the screen behind them. Cena was waiting for Jey Uso's entrance so that he could make his way out, as the ad break was still ongoing before his interruption.

Ad

John Cena and Logan Paul will team up at Money in the Bank

Next weekend at Money in the Bank, Cena and Paul will team up to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, and ahead of their match, it was Rhodes and Uso who got the upper hand.

After a brief back-and-forth that led to SmackDown running overtime, the segment ended in a brawl, and Uso wiped out John Cena before he and Rhodes united to take down Paul with their double team move known as Co-D.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This was Rhodes' first appearance on SmackDown since WrestleMania 41 and it seems that he has come back looking to regain the title he was screwed out of at The Show of Shows in April. It will be interesting to see if he is able to pin Cena in this Tag Team Match and make his case for a rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More