Logan Paul breaks kayfabe sharing backstage footage from WWE SmackDown, adds four-word message

Logan Paul and John Cena have ended up on the same team, and it seems that following WWE SmackDown, they will be looking for some revenge on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.
After their appearance on WWE SmackDown, Paul took to his Instagram stories and shared footage of the two men backstage, which shows Cena waiting for his cue to head out to the ring. Logan Paul could also be seen waiting with the 48-year-old before The Franchise Player later called him out.
Paul added the words, "This is real life," to the footage, which appears to be him breaking kayfabe and still fanboying about the fact that he was working with the legend John Cena.
It's clear that this was filmed while the two men were waiting in the gorilla, since Cody Rhodes can be seen in the ring on the screen behind them. Cena was waiting for Jey Uso's entrance so that he could make his way out, as the ad break was still ongoing before his interruption.
John Cena and Logan Paul will team up at Money in the Bank
Next weekend at Money in the Bank, Cena and Paul will team up to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, and ahead of their match, it was Rhodes and Uso who got the upper hand.
After a brief back-and-forth that led to SmackDown running overtime, the segment ended in a brawl, and Uso wiped out John Cena before he and Rhodes united to take down Paul with their double team move known as Co-D.
This was Rhodes' first appearance on SmackDown since WrestleMania 41 and it seems that he has come back looking to regain the title he was screwed out of at The Show of Shows in April. It will be interesting to see if he is able to pin Cena in this Tag Team Match and make his case for a rematch.