Logan Paul breaks silence after incredible display against Cody Rhodes at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to break his silence after his match against Cody Rhodes at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. This was Cody's second defense of his WWE Undisputed Title after he defended it against AJ Styles previously.

Paul and Rhodes faced off in a champion vs. champion match at the latest premium live event. Many fans thought it would be a 'Winner Take All' match but it was revealed that only the Undisputed WWE Championship would be on the line. Both stars showcased an incredible set of moves inside the squared circle. However, the bout ended in The American Nightmare's favor as he pinned his opponent after hitting three Cross Rhodes.

Logan Paul has now taken to Instagram to upload a couple of photos, showcasing his high-flying ability in the squared-circle, with a four-word message.

"I don’t fw gravity," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Dutch Mantell said Cody Rhodes needed a straight-up win against Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said he believed Cody Rhodes needed a straight-up win against Logan Paul.

Mantell also mentioned that if The American Nightmare and The Maverick put on a great performance, then fans might get to see them clash once again in down the line.

"I think since Cody has just become champion, I think he needs a straight-up win here because they got weeks and weeks and weeks. Just keep Logan Paul warm and he can jump back in there. If they have a good match here, people will be dying to see another one. So I would say they're gonna have a great match. I know they're gonna have a great match. They've had like a month to work on that. And I think Cody goes over."

Many fans want to see a match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see who will be Rhodes' next opponent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback