Logan Paul breaks silence on WWE-UFC merger

YouTube megastar Logan Paul recently commented on the merger between WWE and UFC under TKO Group Holdings Inc.

Paul's last match in World Wrestling Entertainment came against Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023, where The Maverick reigned supreme. He has since been training for his upcoming boxing match against Dillon Danis, scheduled for October 14, 2023.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour With Ariel Helwani, Logan Paul was asked if there were any talks between him and the Stamford-based company about promoting his boxing match against Danis.

The Maverick mentioned that they did talk about it and believed that after the merger of the two giants, it would be massive if World Wrestling Entertainment would promote his boxing matches in the future against the right opponent.

"Yeah, especially now with the merger, right? The WWE, UFC, and TKO merger, I just think it would be massive. WWE is such an innovative, adaptable enterprise, and if they wanna get on board to promote a boxing fight with me, depending on who the opponent is, [it] has to be the right opponent, could be huge." [3:19 - 3:43]

Logan Paul said his goal is to win WWE championships

In the same interview, Logan Paul expressed his desire to win championship gold and said he did not just come to 'partake' in the pro wrestling business.

"I'm on the roster, I have a contract, and it's also a goal of mine to get WWE championships. I didn't just come to partake, I came to takeover, and you don't do that if you're hopping in and out of the sport."

Many fans want to see Paul win a championship soon after witnessing his incredible performances against some of the biggest names in the business. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for The Maverick.

