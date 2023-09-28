Logan Paul sets his sights on WWE Championships: "I didn't just come to partake"

WWE Superstar and YouTube sensation, Logan Paul, recently talked about winning championships in the Stamford-based promotion.

After facing some of the biggest superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Paul has already made a massive name for himself in the pro-wrestling world. His performances have received a lot of praise from the WWE Universe.

The Maverick's latest match was against Ricochet at SummerSlam, which ended controversially, as Logan won by hitting his opponent with brass knuckles while the referee was distracted.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour With Ariel Helwani, Logan Paul was asked if he needs to get permission from World Wrestling Entertainment for his boxing matches.

The YouTube megastar said that the Stamford-based promotion has been very helpful in carving out a schedule for him to box, while being a part of the main roster. He also stated that he hasn't signed with the wrestling giants to only participate, as he is looking to win championships as well.

"Yeah, we gotta find a time in the schedule, to carve out a time to box, because you know I am I guess technically like a full-time wrestler. Like I'm on the roster, I have a contract, and it's also a goal of mine to get WWE Championships. Like I didn't just come to partake, I came to takeover, and you don't do that if you're hopping in and out of the sport. So we gotta find time to box and time to wrestle and they've been very accommodating." [2:45 - 3:14]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

Logan Paul talked about a potential match against Nate Diaz with WWE being involved

In the same interview, Logan Paul confirmed that the Stamford-based promotion wanted to be involved in a fight between him and Nate Diaz. He also stated that it did not happen because the latter wanted to face his brother Jake Paul instead.

"Yeah, they were," Logan said. "I think it didn't come to fruition. I don't know. I think Nate wanted to fight Jake. There's no doubt that any event that I do with the WWE would be massive. They're one of the biggest sports organizations on the planet." [3:59 - 4:26]

Fans want to see Logan Paul back in the World Wrestling Entertainment ring after his boxing match against Dillon Danis, which is scheduled for October 14. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for him.

Do you want to see The Maverick win a WWE championship soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The MMA Hour With Ariel Helwani and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from the first half of this article.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.