Logan Paul called out for massive mistake at WWE Clash in Paris

Logan Paul was defeated by John Cena at Clash in Paris last night, but it seems the result isn't the biggest talking point of the match heading into WWE RAW.Both John Cena and Logan Paul used several other stars' moves throughout the match, with Cena hitting Pop Rox, the Styles Clash, and End of Days, whilst Paul stole Cena's Five Knuckle Shuffle.The camera angle was against him when he landed the move, as it was shown that he didn't quite connect, and he has since been called out by several fans online for the error.The match was supposed to prove that Paul had what it takes to overcome John Cena, with the legend closing in on his retirement. However, all that was shown is that Cena is just as hungry as he was a decade ago and that he is prepared for Brock Lesnar.What's next for Logan Paul following his loss?Logan Paul's current path is unknown; there are several ways he could go after the defeat, as he has sparked up an alliance with Drew McIntyre. It was the Scottish star who told him to attack Cena on SmackDown, but that appears to have only made Cena angrier.Logan Paul @LoganPaulLINKWhen an unstoppable force meets an immovable object I wanted a match with John Cena to prove that I not only belong in the business but can bring the best out of the business. Mission accomplished. For me, last night was peak professional wrestling Fair play to John, an absolute mastermind of the craft. He wrestles better than Pablo Picasso paints… idk if it’ll ever be understood how good he is Although my hand wasn’t raised, I came away with more victories than I can count. Grateful Go toe to toe with another GOAT, check ✅ Ps - les fans français sont putain de fousPaul recently got married, so he has the option of taking some time off and then returning in a few weeks ahead of Survivor Series. Or he could return to SmackDown in the United States at the end of the week and set up a match for WrestlePalooza in three weeks time.Paul is someone that WWE has a lot of time for and confidence in, and they're aware that he brings attention to the show. But with less than three weeks to go, will there be time for them to set up a story for Paul to be part of the show, especially since his recent loss to John Cena?