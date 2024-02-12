Logan Paul calls for massive change after Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVIII MVP

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has called for a massive change after Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVIII MVP.

Logan's first WWE match came at WrestleMania 38 where he teamed up with The Miz to lock horns with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The Maverick quickly became one of the biggest names in the business by competing against top names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He now holds the United States Championship.

Logan Paul is always seen promoting his energy drink, Prime. It was the same case this time after Patrick Mahomes facilitated Kansas City's comeback against San Fransisco 49ers to win their third NFL Championship at Super Bowl LVIII.

On Prime's official Instagram, Paul was seen celebrating Kansas City's win. He also mentioned that the special edition Patrick Mahomes Prime bottle would now feature three-time champion and MVP instead of two-time champion:

"We’re gonna have to change the @patrickmahomes bottle. CONGRATS TO THE 3X CHAMP!!" they wrote.

LA Knight says he won't rule out facing Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40

During a recent interview on In The Kliq, LA Knight said he could face Logan Paul for the United States title at WrestleMania 40 if there was an opportunity:

"I'll tell you what, if [a United States Championship match with Logan Paul] presents itself and that's a thing, Yeah, maybe. I mean, look at WrestleMania at this point. As far as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship [is concerned], that's already been determined, right? It's not going to be me and Roman Reigns. Whether it's The Rock or Cody or whomever, whatever it's going to be, it looks like it's going to be Rock and Roman Reigns at this point. It's not me," said Knight.

Many fans have started to appreciate The Maverick after some amazing performances against top WWE Superstars. Paul's future in the company looks bright. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for him on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

