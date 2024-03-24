Logan Paul can be a long-term player for WWE if he plays his cards right, says real-life Bloodline member

Logan Paul has been having a generational run on WWE SmackDown after adding gold around his waist. A real-life Bloodline member recently praised the star and believes The Maverick can be a long-term player in the promotion.

Logan Paul's journey to the top has impressed several legends and veterans in the industry, including WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The Maverick proved that he's more than a celebrity and dedicatedly improved his skills inside the square circle.

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of the current United States Champion and believes he can be a huge long-term player for the company if he plays his cards right.

"He's [Logan Paul] a good wrestler. He's a real good wrestler. He's one of those kids that, when you see a kid come into the ring; he can be coachable. But, you can tell that he's been messing around with wrestling for a bit. Like as far as in the backyard, you know, him and his brother playing around. He's been a big fan of professional wrestling but when you see him actually perform on the inside... I think if he plays his cards right and WWE works out everything for Logan Paul, I think he can be a huge player for the long term," said the veteran. [From 10:10 to 11:18]

Logan Paul will face two former WWE World Champions at WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul has been an asset to WWE heading into a global era under Triple H's creative leadership. The Social Media Megastar has garnered views and new eyes for the company after transitioning into a full-time performer.

Moreover, he defeated Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to capture the United States Championship in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel. However, challenges are growing for the champion as he heads into the WrestleMania season.

After costing Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber: Perth and escaping from Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble, both former World Champions received a title shot against The Maverick in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania XL.

The upcoming title match will be the second defense for Logan Paul as the United States Champion. It will be interesting to see how he escapes with the title in Philadelphia against two veterans.

