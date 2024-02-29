Logan Paul sends a two-word message aimed at Randy Orton after costing him the WWE Elimination Chamber Match

At the recently concluded WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Logan Paul cost Randy Orton the victory in the Men's Chamber Match.

Paul entered the chamber in hopes of becoming a double champion. He is the reigning WWE United States Champion and was aiming to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, his hopes were dashed after an RKO by Orton.

WWE recently took to social media to share unseen footage of Paul costing Orton the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. In reaction to it, The Maverick sent a two-word message.

"the drama" wrote Paul on his Instagram story

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram story:

Jim Cornette praised Logan Paul after his performance at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Logan Paul had a memorable outing in his first-ever Elimination Chamber Match. His performance in Perth, Australia, caught the attention of Jim Cornette.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that The Maverick is a natural entertainer. He also discussed Kevin Owens' contributions to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Cornette said:

"Logan Paul is fu*king natural. He's a natural." Cornette continued, "The only thing I want to see more out of this match is Logan Paul and Kevin Owens because they were the interesting component of this. As we just mentioned, Logan Paul somewhere got a black sharpie and he's drawing or writing backwards, like Owens is fat, and pictures of one of the Weebles that wobble. You fill it with sand but they won't fall over. And that was great stuff."

Following Paul's actions in the Elimination Chamber Match, there is a likelihood we see him facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40. The Maverick could go on to defend the United States Championship against The Viper.

