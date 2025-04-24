Logan Paul is carrying an injury after WrestleMania & shares news: "My net worth is officially zero"

Logan Paul is now carrying an injury, and his financial condition appears to not be in the best condition either. The star shared what had happened with him.
Paul had a big match at WrestleMania. He faced AJ Styles in a bout that both of them had been waiting for, and somehow, managed to beat the legendary veteran WWE star. However, it appears to have come at a cost.
On his vlog, Logan Paul stood in front of his plane as his fiance massaged his back and revealed that he was facing quite a few issues with his back. He specified that it was his lower back that was affected, and he added it was probably because he had been carrying the entire company on his back. The star said that WWE owed him thanks.
He also shared that he had lost his money in Vegas. Logan Paul said that at one point, he'd been $40,000 up but had then lost everything and now his net worth was zero.
"And then I woke up this morning and my back was so sore. Really sore, my lower back. And then I realized that it was probably from carrying the entire company on my back. Yeah, the WWE owes me a thank you, man. Putting on five star matches every time, it's almost like clockwork to me at this point. Anyways, fourth WrestleMania in the books. Vegas, you've been good to me, although you took all my money. We were up $40,000 and now we have nothing. My net worth is officially zero." (15:06 - 15:29)
Fans will have to wait and see when he next appears in WWE.