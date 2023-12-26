Logan Paul celebrates major WWE milestone

Logan Paul has been with WWE for less than three years and he's already celebrating a major milestone for Christmas.

The Maverick captured the WWE United States Championship by defeating the legendary Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel on November 4. The match went almost 18 minutes and ended with the YouTube star knocking the Hall of Famer out with brass knuckles. Paul had won pro wrestling gold in his eighth match.

Paul is now celebrating a significant milestone in his first WWE championship reign. The 28-year-old passed the 50-day mark of his title run on Christmas Eve, but has not publicly commented on the milestone as of this writing.

Now that Paul has been United States Champion for 51 days and counting, he has passed several stars who held the same title for shorter reigns - Stan Hansen, Matt Riddle, Finn Balor, Fit Finlay, Jack Swagger, Chris Kanyon, Kensuke Sasaki, Psycho Sid, Mr. Kennedy, Carlito, Rick Steiner, David Flair, One Man Gang, Zack Ryder, Rhino, Steve McMichael, Shane Douglas, Bobo Brazil, Ricochet, Mr. Wrestling, Terry Funk, Michael Hayes, Tajiri, Jinder Mahal, and Raven, as well as top stars Randy Orton, Edge, and Kurt Angle.

Logan Paul's future as WWE United States Champion

The United States Championship reign of Logan Paul is historic as he is the first YouTube star to win WWE gold.

While the title reign kicked off with a bang, it is already seemingly tainted as many fans continue to complain about the number of title defenses Paul has had since the win - zero. However, WWE is currently holding an eight-man tournament to determine Paul's first challenger.

The opening round of the SmackDown tournament saw Santos Escobar defeat Dragon Lee and Bobby Lashley defeat Karrion Kross. Kevin Owens then defeated Austin Theory to advance, while Carmelo Hayes defeated Grayson Waller. The semi-finals aired on Friday's SmackDown with Escobar defeating Lashley and Owens defeating Hayes.

The tournament final will take place during the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown on January 5 with Owens vs. Escobar, and backstage sources indicate that The Prizefighter is planned to get the victory. The winner will then become the new #1 contender to challenge Paul for the title at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

What do you think of Logan Paul's pro wrestling career so far? Should Triple H strip him of the United States Championship for not defending in more than 30 days? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here