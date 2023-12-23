Spoiler update on a major match at WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

The 37th annual WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be a major show for the company as this will serve as the kickoff to The Road to WrestleMania 40.

The highlights of the Royal Rumble events are the 30-Man and 30-Woman Royal Rumble Matches, which often set up the main events for WrestleMania. There are also a few big title matches each year, and 2024 will be no different as Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The WWE United States Championship is also set to be defended at The Rumble, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The word from backstage is that Kevin Owens will be the one to challenge Logan Paul for his title.

WWE is running a tournament to crown the new #1 contender to Paul on SmackDown. The first opening round saw Santos Escobar defeat Dragon Lee and Bobby Lashley defeat Karrion Kross. Owens then defeated Austin Theory to advance, while Carmelo Hayes defeated Grayson Waller.

The semi-finals on tonight's SmackDown saw Escobar defeat Lashley and Owens defeat Hayes to advance. The final will take place during the New Year's Revolution SmackDown on January 5 with Owens vs. Escobar. The winner will attend the Royal Rumble to challenge for the United States Championship.

The WWE Royal Rumble card is shaping up

The 37th annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Currently, two superstars are confirmed for the Men's Royal Rumble: CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, both representing RAW. Two names are confirmed for the Women's Royal Rumble: Bayley from SmackDown and Nia Jax from RAW.

The biggest title match at the Royal Rumble is now nearly finalized. It was announced tonight that the New Year's Revolution SmackDown will feature a Triple Threat Eliminator with LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton. The winner will be crowned #1 contender to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Rumble.

With Logan Paul set to defend the United States Championship against Kevin Owens or Santos Escobar at the Royal Rumble, there will be at least one first-time-ever match on the card.

What is your prediction for the United States Championship match at the Royal Rumble? Who do you think will win the 30-Man and 30-Woman Rumble Matches? Sound off in the comments below!