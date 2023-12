Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here. Read More

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX!



Tonight's show features several big matches and segments, including the following:



- Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley.

- Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes.

- AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa.

- Dragon Lee vs. Butch.

- A Holiday Havoc 8-Woman Tag Team Match.