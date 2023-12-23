Massive WWE return after 183 days on SmackDown

Damage CTRL faced the team of Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, and Shotzi in a Holiday Havoc Match during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The match kicked off with an all-out brawl among the eight women, with Belair and IYO SKY, respectively, starting for their teams. Initially, Damage CTRL seemed to have the upper hand, but the dynamics shifted dramatically when The Kabuki Warriors opened the gift box placed ringside.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn emerged from the boxes, ambushing Asuka and Kairi Sane. Despite Bayley and SKY's attempts to rally with their impactful moves, they struggled, ultimately resulting in their defeat in the match.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions were last seen in action during their title unification match against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler six months (almost 183 days) ago. They have since been used very sporadically. However, now it seems they will be involved in a program with The Kabuki Warriors moving forward.

The unfolding dynamics between these teams in the weeks ahead will be one to watch and follow closely.

