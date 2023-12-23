[VIDEO] Returning stars hit Kairi Sane with one of the most dangerous finishers in WWE today

Kairi Sane was a part of the "Miracle on 34th Street Fight" on SmackDown, and although she wasn't victorious, it was an incredible match. The Pirate Princess was taken out by two returning stars who may have hit the most dangerous finisher in WWE today.

The returning stars are The Unholy Union, i.e., Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The two women haven't had a match on SmackDown since Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler unified the Women's Tag Team Championship.

On the pre-taped episode of SmackDown, the duo returned out of nowhere to take out Asuka and Kairi Sane. You can watch the incredible yet dangerous finisher below:

Expand Tweet

It was a shock for The Kabuki Warriors as their absence eventually led to Damage CTRL's defeat as Mia Yim pinned IYO SKY.

It will be interesting to see where things go between Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and The Kabuki Warriors. Given that Asuka and Kairi Sane made their intention to win the Women's Tag Team Championship clear, they will be clashing heads with the two returning stars.

What did you think of the return of Fyre & Dawn's return? Let us know in the comments below!