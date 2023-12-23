Nick Aldis takes a brutal shot at Roman Reigns backstage on SmackDown 

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns demanded that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis be sent to his room for a word. In a tense conversation, Aldis took a brutal dig at The Tribal Chief.

Sending Paul Heyman to fetch Nick Aldis, Roman Reigns then sat with the SmackDown General Manager to ask him about his decision to book a Triple Threat match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton to determine his opponent at the Royal Rumble. He also questioned his decision to book AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa in a singles match on SmackDown.

Unlike his RAW counterpart Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis said he's the "Sharp end of the stick" and not "middle management." While stating that the buck stops with him, Nick Aldis questioned why Roman Reigns was so bothered about Solo Sikoa's match against AJ Styles.

He took a massive dig by saying that Solo took care of John Cena in a way that even the Tribal Chief couldn't:

Expand Tweet

Reigns had nothing else to say, and Aldis walked away. The reaction of The Tribal Chief implied that he was furious with him, but the SmackDown GM stamped enough authority to make sure that The Head of the Table couldn't push him around.

Nick Aldis, in general, has been fantastic as the authority figure of the blue brand.

What did you think of the exchange between them? Let us know in the comments below!