Logan Paul gives a cryptic response about his character in WWE

Although Logan Paul put on a near-perfect heel performance at WrestleMania 38, the social media star would like to be a babyface in WWE someday.

The Maverick shocked the world at WrestleMania 38 with a stunning in-ring debut alongside The Miz as they defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The YouTuber's passion for wrestling and charisma were on display he put on a clinic on how to be a heel.

However, Paul detailed in his latest Impaulsive podcast that he does not like being a bad guy despite coming off as a natural heel.

"I don't want to be a bad guy. I don't want to be a heel. I am a heel now, I guess technically, but maybe I could be a babyface,"- said Paul[1:10:59 to 1:11:25]

Logan Paul reportedly negotiated a deal with WWE to become a babyface

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Logan Paul had negotiated becoming a babyface by the end of his WWE run.

The social media star was swerved by his partner, The Miz, after their victory over The Mysterios as The A-Lister took out his partner with a Skull Crushing Finale. It was later reported that the the betrayal from The Miz was done to potray Paul as a babyface.

“I didn’t know this, I didn’t know it, but it makes perfect sense," said Meltzer. "Do you know why they did the Logan /Miz thing at the end [of their match at WrestleMania] that we couldn’t understand? Because when they made this deal with Logan Paul to do this angle, part of the deal was when the angle was over [Paul’s] gonna be babyface."

This was the second year that the social media star was involved in WrestleMania. The Maverick was also present ringside last year during Sami Zayn's match with Kevin Owens.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit the Impaulsive podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Were you impressed by Logan Paul at WrestleMania? Yes No 10 votes so far