Logan Paul claims he will never do risky WWE move again

Logan Paul has impressed the WWE Universe ever since he and The Miz defeated The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. With a bigger spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All potentially up for grabs, Paul is apparently toning his style down. The Cleveland native also just revealed his wrestling ring at home.

The Maverick declared himself for the RAW roster ahead of the recent Netflix premiere and made clear his intentions of capturing a World Title. Paul recently defeated Rey Mysterio to earn his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner will head to WrestleMania Vegas to challenge Cody Rhodes, and Logan is hoping it's him.

Paul conquered The Master of The 619 in a 17-minute re-match of their Crown Jewel 2023 clash that saw The Maverick capture the WWE United States Championship. He took to Instagram today to share another angle of the viral middle-rope slam and claimed he'll never use the move again. The clip also revealed a look at the ring set up at Paul's home.

"Never doing that again @wwe," Logan Paul wrote with the video below.

Paul had warned both World Champions Rhodes and Gunther ahead of RAW's Netflix premiere, but there's been no talk of a Logan vs. Gunther match. The Ring General is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Logan Paul set for WWE Elimination Chamber

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the 15th Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, March 1, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae;

Unsanctioned Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn;

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn; Women's Elimination Chamber Match : Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez;

: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez; Men's Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins.

Paul will officially enter the Elimination Chamber structure for the second time next week. His Chamber debut came in the 2024 iteration, but he also rushed the Chamber in 2023 to cost Seth Rollins the match.

