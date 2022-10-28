Logan Paul coins a new nickname for himself ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul has been one of the most impressive celebrity wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle. This, coupled with his amazing ability to market himself, has resulted in the social media star being shot into a match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The 27-year-old has now coined a new nickname for himself.

Paul made his WWE debut earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, teaming up with The Miz to pick up a victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio. His second and until now last match came at SummerSlam, where he took down The A-Lister in an impressive performance.

Logan's next bout was announced during a press conference on September 17 in Las Vegas, NV. Where it was announced that he would be taking on The Head of The Table in the main event of Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While mainstream coverage of this match might make it seem more even than it first looked, Logan Paul does go into Crown Jewel as the underdog.

Logan Paul recently commented on the possibility of his brother Jake joining WWE

Logan Paul recently stated that his younger brother Jake Paul making his way to WWE in the future "is inevitable."

As stated above, after winning only one singles match in his pro wrestling career at SummerSlam, Logan will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on November 5.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has made waves in the world of boxing as of late. He has an impressive 5-0 record in the sport and has defeated the likes of former UFC fighters Ben Askrin and Tyrone Woodley. He will be taking on UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match on October 28, a week before Crown Jewel.

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin, the older Paul brother spoke about the possibility of Jake working in WWE in the future.

"Truthfully, I think it's inevitable" said Logan Paul [0:04 to 0:05]

