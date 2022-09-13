"I could tell that he wasn’t a fan" - WWE Hall of Famer on his first impressions of Logan Paul

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently detailed the odd first meeting he had with social media star Logan Paul.

Over the past couple of years, Logan has featured on huge WWE shows like SummerSlam and WrestleMania, and during this run, he has encountered many legends of the wrestling business, including DDP.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, the former WCW World Champion said that he and Logan shared an awkward moment when it came to the pair posing for a photo.

"We were in the elevator and I could tell that he wasn’t a fan from being a kid. He shook my hand and I said, ‘Let’s do a picture.’ ‘Let’s do the diamond cutter [hand sign]’, and he said, ‘No, I don’t do that.’ ‘It’s a gang sign. I got sued over that.’ I understood him because a guy like him is in such a position, I mean, he’s up there. Last thing he needs is wrestling, but it’s another thing that brings him into the mainstream again, doing something else that’s a spectacle. We have a humongous audience. But he wouldn’t do anything because, a gang sign, and he’s been sued over it before. I said, ‘Don’t worry about it’, so we took the picture," said DDP. [H/T Wrestling News]

The YouTuber turned pro-wrestler arguably had one of the best matches on the card this past July at SummerSlam as he went one-on-one against the former WWE Champion, The Miz.

Pro-Wrestling veteran says WWE need to build up Logan Paul before going against the best

Whilst the 27-year-old has only wrestled in a handful of matches, he undoubtedly possesses a vast amount of talent, both in the ring and on the microphone.

Former WCW and IMPACT Wrestling star Konnan recently stated on the Keepin It 100 podcast that WWE should build Logan Paul up more before he faces off against stars like Brock Lesnar.

"I would personally build him [Logan Paul] a little bit more and then see. I still wanna see what he has got," said Konnan. "We have got such a small sample. You know, he's like Pat McAfee, the small sample has been great, but let's see what else he can do and build them up!" [H/T Sportskeeda]

Neither Logan Paul nor Brock Lesnar have appeared on WWE programming since their matches at SummerSlam, and therefore fans are eagerly anticipating both stars returning to see who they will face next.

Do you want Paul to face off against Brock Lesnar? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi