"Don't frick with me" - Logan Paul warns WWE Superstar ahead of SummerSlam

Logan Paul is set to battle The Miz tonight at SummerSlam, but he delivered a warning to another WWE Superstar ahead of the premium live event.

The Ultimate Influencer made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at The Show of Shows. The duo were successful in getting the victory but The Miz betrayed Logan after the match.

The Miz planted the 27-year-old with the Skull Crushing Finale after their victory and stood over him. The A-Lister wanted to team up with the famous YouTuber once again at SummerSlam but was denied, as Logan vowed to get revenge on the former WWE champion tonight at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ahead of the premium live event, Logan joined WWE's The Bump earlier today and delivered a warning to a former NXT Champion. He told Ciampa to stay out of his match tonight against The Miz and joked about not knowing his name during the interview.

Ciampa has aligned himself with The Miz and recently claimed that Logan doesn't belong in WWE. Kayla Braxton wondered if Logan had a warning to deliver to Ciampa and told the 37-year-old not to "frick" with him tonight.

"Don't frick with me bro! Don't frick with me or you will get fricked!" (00:26-00:30)

Logan Paul on The Miz humiliating him at WrestleMania

The YouTube star also discussed his opponent tonight, The Miz, during his interview on WWE's The Bump and said that he believed that they could have been successful as a tag team in WWE.

However, The Miz humiliated him in front of everyone at WrestleMania and that put an end to their potential as a tag team.

"I considered him like my mentor, up until that point," Logan said. "Like, we could have really taken this far, but I also don't take that sh*t lightly. You know? That was a big moment in my life on the grandest stage of them all, in front of all my friends, family, and the internet. I faceplanted the mat. I got Skull Crushing Finale-ed, and I'm pi**ed." (00:01-00:24)

Are you excited for Logan Paul versus The Miz tonight at WWE SummerSlam? Do you think Ciampa will interfere in the match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

