Logan Paul denied entry into country; government said he could not come

Logan Paul has now been denied entry into a country. The government specifically said he could not come.

Paul released a vlog in which he was backstage during WWE RAW and filmed the week as a whole. At one point, he talked about how the government had denied him entry into Egypt. He said that he had asked if he could go with Mr. Beast for his video about the pyramids there. Mr. Beast agreed but later told him that the government had said that Paul could not come.

Logan Paul was confused about why he could not come, given that he had never been to Egypt.

"Mr. Beast uploaded a new video called Exploring the Pyramids or something. And I love the pyramids. I was like, 'Jimmy, can I come?' Then a week later he called me, and was like, 'Dude, unfortunately, the Egyptian government said that you can't come, otherwise we can't come.' I was like, 'Wait, what? I know I p**sed people off, but the Egyptian government? I've never even been to Egypt. What can't I come to Egypt, Jimmy?' He said, 'I don't know, the government specifically said you are the only person who cannot come on this trip,'" Paul said.

He was then asked if he would climb the pyramid if he had gone, but Paul denied it.

Logan Paul has a history of causing issues in countries he's visited, including Japan

After Logan Paul visited the Aokigahara forest in Japan, where he filmed insensitive content, he received much backlash and even banned his YouTube account for a while.

He was also rumored to be banned from entering Japan. However, he has since said he is not banned from entering the country. He has set a rule that he will go there only if he is invited back.

"I've never said this before, but my rule was that if I went back, I'd like to be invited back, and I have not gotten the invite yet. My best bet is the WWE. I'd be a real heel there," he said.

It remains to be seen if he goes back there.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

