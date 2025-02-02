Logan Paul eliminates WWE legend from outside the ring during the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Logan Paul eliminated a legendary name from the Men's Royal Rumble match tonight. The legend is none other than AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One last competed on the October 4, 2024 edition of SmackDown, where he locked horns with Carmelo Hayes. However, Styles sustained an injury during the match that compelled the referee to stop the contest. Since then, Styles has been absent from WWE television.

The former WWE Champion finally made his return at this year's Royal Rumble. Styles started the match strong and eliminated several major stars. However, during the bout, Logan Paul leaped from the ring apron onto the announcer's desk to avoid elimination.

The Maverick then jumped onto the steel steps and sneaked up behind Styles, who was attempting the Springboard 450 Splash. Paul then bounced off the ropes and eliminated AJ, as the latter fell outside the ring after losing his balance.

Logan Paul eventually became one of the last three stars in the Rumble. Only Jey Uso and John Cena are left in The Maverick's way. It will be interesting to see who wins this year's Men's Royal Rumble match and goes on to challenge either Cody Rhodes or Gunther for the gold at WrestleMania 41.

