Logan Paul expected to hand former WWE Champion a huge blow at WrestleMania

It sounds like Seth "Freakin" Rollins' match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania might not go the way he's envisioned it.

Last night on WWE RAW, a match between Logan Paul and Seth "Freakin" Rollins was made official for WrestleMania 39. While most fans would believe this would mean a big WrestleMania win for Rollins, the latest betting odds regarding this match currently paint a different story.

According to Bet Online, Paul is currently favored to defeat Rollins at the Showcase of the Immortals following their encounter last night on Monday Night RAW.

The official odds are as follows:

Logan Paul: -200

Seth "Freakin" Rollins: +150

Logan Paul knocked out Seth "Freakin" Rollins last night on WWE RAW

After costing him matches at both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, Seth "Freakin" Rollins was finally able to confront The Maverick face-to-face this week on Monday Night RAW.

With Paul's former mentor and host of WrestleMania 39, The Miz, mediating the process. It was decided that the two men would throw down next month at WWE's biggest show of the year.

While Rollins was able to get his hands on Paul at the end of the segment, interference from The Miz allowed Paul to sucker punch Rollins with a right hand and left him lying in the ring.

If the betting odds are correct, that would mean Rollins has had big moments at every 2023 WWE premium live event ruined by Paul.

We have to imagine this would be a bitter pill for Rollins to swallow and something that would be a setback for him getting another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship anytime soon.

What do you make of these betting odds? Do you think Paul should be favored to win his WrestleMania match against Rollins? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : Who will win at WrestleMania 39? Logan Paul Seth "Freakin" Rollins 0 votes