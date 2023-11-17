Logan Paul explains what the United States Title means to him days after trying to sell it

Logan Paul has commented on what being the WWE United States Champion means to him.

The Maverick dethroned Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to win the coveted title for the first time. After he won it, he made it clear that he takes the belt with him everywhere he goes, including a pawn shop. A few days ago, he uploaded a video on social media that showed him going to a pawn shop and trying to get $100,000 for his US Title. He never sold it, though, as it was clear that he wasn't serious.

On the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul commented on what the WWE United States Championship means to him by stating:

"People ask me like, 'What's so special about the belt? What does it mean?' To me, it's a symbol of accomplishment and trust in the craft and the human. WWE doesn't just give this belt to someone. It is them entrusting you with their publicly traded company worth four billion [dollars] at the moment," said Paul.

He added:

"It's a big deal that they stamp you and are willing to say, 'You're significant enough and have done enough disruption in our company for us to put one of our titles on you.' There's not that many of them, and there's a bunch of people on the roster. So winning this, for me, was such an achievement because in that moment when my hand was raised and they handed me this shiny heavy belt, the United States Champion[ship], I just saw my whole life in front of my eyes, all my ups, all my downs." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Logan Paul is advertised for a major upcoming WWE event

The social media megastar has competed in eight matches so far this year. His most recent bout was at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Logan Paul is being advertised for next year's Elimination Chamber in Australia.

There's a chance he could defend his title inside the unforgiving steel structure, which is what Austin Theory did this year. The Maverick could also end up defending his United States Championship in a normal match. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent/s will be at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Which WWE star would you like to see challenge Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments below!

