Logan Paul to female WWE star: "Gotta stop these outsiders. Our industry!"

Logan Paul had quite an interesting message for a top female WWE Superstar. The YouTuber, on his recent vlog, told IYO SKY they need to prevent "these outsiders" from entering "our industry."

Logan Paul signed with WWE three years ago and posed for the cameras with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. He and Drew McIntyre will take on Jelly Roll and Randy Orton in a massive tag team match at SummerSlam 2025. The announcement of the match has already received a mostly negative response from the WWE Universe. Fans have long been opposed to celebrities taking spots from stars who work hard every week on TV.

On Logan Paul's recent vlog, he was seen having a backstage conversation with IYO SKY, ahead of the latter's match against Rhea Ripley. Fans are aware that Naomi cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase at Evolution and pinned SKY to become the new Women's World Champion. Logan Paul can be seen telling SKY that they need to stop outsiders like Jelly Roll from entering their industry. Check out the hilarious clip below:

WWE Superstar Damian Priest on celebrities getting screen time

Many wrestlers are opposed to celebrities intruding and taking valuable TV and PLE time away from them, but Damian Priest holds a different opinion. On Busted Open, the former Judgment Day member said the following about celebrities getting involved in storylines:

"Before I was in WWE, like most fans I was like, '[Celebrities] are taking away time from the superstars, they're taking away spots. We don't want to see that. We want our wrestlers. But now on the other side, first of all, it's a little different with celebrities now from back then. Celebrities now, they're not just coming in just to promote a song or an album or a movie, they're actually putting in the time. Jelly Roll is doing exactly what Bunny did. He moved to Florida to be at the peak full time because he's taking this seriously. So it's a little different when somebody takes you a little extra serious." (H/T WrestlingInc)

All eyes will be on Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025. He now has insane amounts of pressure on him to deliver on the big stage and prove that he has worked hard and earned an opportunity to wrestle.

