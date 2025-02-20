Logan Paul fires major shots at Penta; teases blockbuster feud with WWE RAW star

Logan Paul has had a lot of success against Rey Mysterio in his young WWE career, and he might now be gunning for another luchador. The social media sensation recently took some shots at Penta, possibly teasing a blockbuster feud ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Paul has been a kryptonite for Rey Mysterio, who is 0-3 against the 29-year-old superstar. After defeating the legend in his debut tag team match at WrestleMania 38, The Maverick beat Mysterio twice in singles competition. Paul also took shots at Dragon Lee two weeks ago on RAW during a backstage interaction, as seen in his recent vlog.

The social media sensation trolled Dragon Lee by calling him Rey Mysterio ahead of their segment that night. Before the confrontation, Penta went over to Paul and hugged him. They had a brief interaction, with the former United States Champion asking him what his ring name meant.

After Penta was out of the shot, Logan Paul fired some major shots at the popular luchador.

"Penta, bro, Penta fucking what? Five? Five brain cells maybe," Paul said. [2:56 - 3:01]

While Logan Paul was playing a character, it still made the final cut of his latest video blog on YouTube. It will be interesting to see if Paul faces Penta in the future. The Maverick is set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

Logan Paul claims Egypt has banned him from entering

In the same video blog, Logan Paul told his followers that he was supposed to join MrBeast on a video shoot in Egypt. However, MrBeast told Paul that the Egyptian government wouldn't allow his crew to film as long as the WWE star was part of it.

"MrBeast just uploaded a new video exploring the pyramids or something, and I love the pyramids. So I was like, 'Jimmy [MrBeast], can I come?' And he was like, 'For sure, dude.' Then a week later, he called me and was like, 'Dude, unfortunately, the Egyptian government said that you can't come, otherwise we can’t come.' I was like, 'Wait, what? I know I've pi**ed people off, but the Egyptian government? I’ve never even been to Egypt. Why can't I come to the pyramid, Jimmy?' He said, 'I don’t know. The government specifically said you are the only person that cannot come on this trip,'" Paul said. [12:22 - 12:46 in the video above]

For those living under a rock, Logan Paul was once thought to be banned in Japan after a stunt he pulled inside the Aokigahara Forest in 2017. However, Paul did confirm last year that he was not banned from entering The Land of the Rising Sun but wouldn't return unless he got an official invite from the Japanese government.

