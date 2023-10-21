Logan Paul fires personal shots at recent non-WWE rival during SmackDown

Logan Paul just fired some personal shots at one of his recent rivals during WWE SmackDown.

The Maverick has made headlines recently due to a controversial, and rather heated rivalry with Dillon Danis. After taking several shots at each other for several weeks, the two men finally squared off recently, which ended with Paul as the victor. Following the win, Paul stated that he was coming after the United States Championship which was held by Rey Mysterio.

Paul was at SmackDown tonight to confront Rey Mysterio. However, he kicked off his promo by taking some personal shots against Dillon Danis. He mocked their recent bout, and went even as far as to state that Danis wasn't a match for him. He then said that if he wanted competition, it would be in a WWE ring.

Paul then turned his attention to Rey Mysterio, and called him a coward for hiding behind a mask. Mysterio came out and challenged him to a title match at Crown Jewel. Paul accepted the challenge and shook hands with Rey on it.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Logan will be able to defeat Mysterio, and win his first title in WWE.

Who do you think will win at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches