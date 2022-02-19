Logan Paul could be headed to WWE WrestleMania this year

It's been proven that getting Logan Paul involved at last year's WrestleMania was a success, and it seems WWE wants to capitalize on his popularity again. Logan has a major reach in the youth demographic that draws more eyes to the company.

So it's not hard to see how Vince McMahon and the company would want to get him involved in the Showcase of The Immortals yet again.

Brad Shephard first reported on Logan Paul making an appearance at WrestleMania 38.

He's currently expected to be in a feud with the Miz. According to a source in #WWE , Logan Paul is coming back to work with the company again (unsure how long).He's currently expected to be in a feud with the Miz. According to a source in #WWE, Logan Paul is coming back to work with the company again (unsure how long).He's currently expected to be in a feud with the Miz.

Ringside News has now reported that an appearance from the Prime Drink entrepreneur could be quite likely. It's been revealed that WWE wants to get as many celebrities for WrestleMania involved as they can, so getting Logan on for the show should be the most natural decision with his past appearances.

Logan doesn't have any major fight announced as of yet, so an appearance from him may very well be on the cards for any role WWE provides him with.

What angle can we most likely see Logan Paul be involved in?

Logan has proved he can carry his own weight and entertain in the different segments he's appeared in before. So given his past history with the likes of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, we could likely see the YouTuber get mixed up with those two superstars.

With his past alliance with the newest Intercontinental Champion, we could see the professional boxer rekindle his relationship with Zayn.

As of now, there's no confirmation of who Sami will face at WrestleMania, but there have been reports going on that we could have Knoxville turn out to be his opponent.

In Owens's case, we know Logan probably hasn't forgotten the mean stunner he got from the Prizefighter. So it would make sense for the Maverick to take some revenge on the former Universal Champion in any way he can. Especially with reports going around that Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to face Owens after approximately 20 years, we could even see Logan in Austin's corner.

But we're quite sure he'll get another stunner in the end, either way, for his troubles. Whatever role is provided to Logan by WWE will turn out fine as he's delivered on his end of the deal before.

