Logan Paul gets called a "spoiled lil bit*h" by major star for talking trash midway through Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul 

Jake Paul suffered his first professional boxing loss at the hands of Tommy Fury on Sunday, and expectably enough, Logan Paul was in attendance at the high-profile event to support his brother. Nate Diaz has now called out the WWE star for his seemingly unwanted antics during the bout.

There was a lot of hype heading into Paul vs. Fury as the social media star emerged undefeated in his six previous outings in the boxing ring. When the big day finally arrived, Tommy Fury managed to edge Jake by securing a split-decision win inside the packed Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

The bout itself was quite an engaging affair, which got a little more entertaining and equally chaotic after Logan Paul was handed a microphone between rounds. Logan certainly wasn't in the mood to exude humility as the 27-year-old proceeded to trash talk about the Furys.

Nate Diaz caught wind of Logan Paul's comments and didn't waste the chance to blast the part-time professional wrestler.

Diaz has been at loggerheads with the Pauls for a while. Hence, it wasn't surprising to see the former UFC star go on the offensive against Logan on Twitter, as you can view below:

"This guy needs his a** beat And who let the spoiled lil bit*h yell obnoxious sh** during the fight?" tweeted Nate Diaz.

Logan Paul gets backed for 'Rookie of the Year' award ahead of rumored WrestleMania match

While Jake Paul has carved out a legitimate career as a boxer, Logan Paul has transitioned to professional wrestling and has looked like he belongs in the sports entertainment world.

The Maverick hasn't wrestled much, but his performances, most notably during his Crown Jewel 2022 loss against Roman Reigns, have earned him the WWE Universe's respect.

Logan has truly proven many of his detractors wrong over the past year, and Vince Russo admitted that the controversial star deserves to be 2022's 'Rookie of the Year' in the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

"He's not delivering on RAW; he's delivering in big moments against really big people against whom, if he doesn't deliver, he will make them look bad. So I have to tip my hat to him," said Russo. [6:35 - 7:18]

Logan Paul returned at the Royal Rumble event and, going by the build-up on TV, is on course to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Are you looking forward to the first-time-ever clash? Sound off in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes