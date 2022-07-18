WWE hands Logan Paul new nickname ahead of RAW return

Logan Paul will be making his return to WWE tomorrow night on RAW.

Logan Paul is one of the most successful social media influencers in history. His official Youtube channel currently boasts 23.5 million subscribers. He also hosts a highly-acclaimed podcast and has found moderate success in both acting and amateur boxing.

Paul teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. After the match, The Miz turned his back on his partner and hit Logan with the Skull Crushing Finale. The Youtube star has since signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

WWE has now posted a tweet promoting the popular YouTuber's appearance on tomorrow night's show. In the post, WWE referenced Paul's social media fame, referring to him as "the ultimate influencer":

"TOMORROW NIGHT: After signing his WWE contract, @LoganPaul makes his return to #WWERAW! What will the ultimate influencer have to say to @mikethemiz?"

The Miz & WWE fans react to Logan Paul's potential new nickname

Despite Paul's many warnings, The A-Lister still believes that "The Ultimate Influencer" wants to team up with him. The Miz has now taken to Twitter to declare that the 27-year-old simply wants to make the announcement tomorrow night:

"The @loganpaul wants to make the right decision and team up for #SummerSlam obviously."

Meanwhile, the WWE Universe seems split on the new nickname for Paul. Many feel that he's better off as a heel on WWE television, whereas the company seems to be counting on fans' hatred of The Miz to give Logan some cheers.

Johnny The Mook @JohnnyTheMook @WWE Lol wwe gonna try and push this dude as a babyface lol @WWE Lol wwe gonna try and push this dude as a babyface lol

Tykiyah @Tykiyah7 @WWE @LoganPaul @mikethemiz @USA_Network ya'll are really calling this man an influencer, this has to be a joke right @WWE @LoganPaul @mikethemiz @USA_Network ya'll are really calling this man an influencer, this has to be a joke right

Do you think "The Ultimate Influencer" is a good nickname? Let us know in the comments section below.

